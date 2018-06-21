See Inside The $16 Million Love Nest Ariana Grande Just Bought With Her Fiancé

#Couplecam: Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Take A Baby Break For A HOT Baecation
Things are quickly heating up for Hollywood’s newly engaged lovebirds, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, especially with news that the couple has been spotted furniture shopping for their new love nest.
According to TMZ, the couple just recently moved into a super deluxe 520 West 28th Street apartment with a purchase price of a whopping $16 MILLION.
Grande and Davidson, who have reportedly only been dating for since May, are expected to enjoy their new home in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, which was luxuriously designed by famed architect Zaha Hadid.
Some of the perks of living on the luxe side of skyline life include a unit with 4,000 sq. ft., 5 beds and 4.5 baths, a fitness center, a 75-foot skylit pool, a private IMAX theater, and spectacular views of the city and the Empire State Building.
Take a look inside the units below:
While it is not clear if they're renting or purchasing the place outright, we already can see they're on a fast track to married life.
(Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images)
