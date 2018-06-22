Ayesha Curry's Houston Restaurant Gets Slammed With 1-Star Reviews By Petty Rockets Fans

Houston Rockets fans are PETTY! They’re still holding a grudge against the Golden State Warriors, who narrowly beat the Rockets in a seven-game Western Conference Finals thanks in large part to Stephen Curry, and are taking it out on Ayesha Curry.

The jaded fans are leaving one-star Yelp reviews for Ayesha's restaurant, International Smoke, which is set to open a location in Houston next month. "If you eat here you ain't a Rockets fan," one review read.