Ayesha Curry's Houston Restaurant Gets Slammed With 1-Star Reviews By Petty Rockets Fans

Houston Rockets fans are PETTY! They’re still holding a grudge against the Golden State Warriors, who narrowly beat the Rockets in a seven-game Western Conference Finals thanks in large part to Stephen Curry, and are taking it out on Ayesha Curry.
The jaded fans are leaving one-star Yelp reviews for Ayesha's restaurant, International Smoke, which is set to open a location in Houston next month. "If you eat here you ain't a Rockets fan," one review read.
Another Yelp user wrote, "If 0 stars was an option that's what I would've put. Insanely disrespectful to attempt to open a restaurant in Houston. Go back to California and leave the real bbq to the pros. The name of the restaurant makes sense because Curry about to get ALL THE SMOKE in these reviews." Yikes!
Hopefully by the time of the Houston location’s July 5 opening date, Rockets fans will have let bygones be bygones!
(Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
