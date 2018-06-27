What’s Wrong With People That Go After A 10-Year-Old's Appearance On The Internet

Out of the mouths of babies! 'This Is Us' actor Lonnie Chavis has a message for Internet trolls hating on the gap in his teeth: "fix your heart."

ICYMI: The 10-year-old cutie decided to hop on an Instagram video to give a classy clapback to haters whose single goal for the day was to destroy a youth's self-esteem by making rude comments on his appearance. Yeah, unfortunately, these kinds of people exist. *eye roll* In a seriously heartfelt message, young California-native made it clear: “I could get my gap fixed,” Lonnie confessed in the IG video. “Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though?” BOOM! See the quick PSA that has us all screaming, "Preach, Lonnie, preach!":



“To all those being bullied or being trolled YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, YOU ARE AWESOME, and YOU MATTER,” Lonnie captioned in the video. Last time we heard a classy clapback like that was when the adorable Disney star Skai Jackson made it clear she refuses to be bullied by singer/rapper Azealia Banks. Just saying. Anyway, Lonnie brings up some great points:

“There are kids out there killing themselves just because of y’all hating and trolling and doing just crazy stuff. I mean, It’s stupid. Is it fun? No. It hurts people. People kill themselves, and you’re the one who’s making them doing it. Fix your heart, though. For real.” He continued, “I’m happy that I can handle this. I can handle this. I’m not tripping. But there are kids out here. If y’all kids are watching this, don’t trip. Be who you want to be. Do what you want to do. Do you. Be you. Believe in yourself.”

What's frustrating about this particular story is the thought that there are some adults that sit behind their computer screens (or phones) and actually attack a child's self-esteem. It's sickening. We know we're not the only ones sick of the endless bullying, and we are elated to see a young man like this taking a stand for what's right! In case you wondered, this youth is seriously living his best life — he even showed up at the BET Awards '18 in style!

Our message to Lonnie: Stay strong. Stay awesome. And keep standing up for the youth who lack the large platform to speak the truth. We commend you and your flawless gap!

Written by Tweety Elitou