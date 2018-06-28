Another One Bites The Dust: Kardashian-Jenner Clan Suspiciously Split From Their Long Time Makeup Artist

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for cutting people off when they think they've been wronged.

ICYMI: We reported last year that the Kardashian-Jenner clan dropped stylist, Monica Rose, like a bad habit after they allegedly found out she was stealing from them.

Recently, the reality stars unfollowed their long-time makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli. When a staff member is unfollowed by the Kardashian-Jenners, you know it's serious.

But according to an anonymous source, the split was 'amicable.' Joyce even posted a special happy birthday message to Khloe Kardashian. Unfortunately, Khloe didn't return the love.