Another One Bites The Dust: Kardashian-Jenner Clan Suspiciously Split From Their Long Time Makeup Artist

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for cutting people off when they think they've been wronged.
ICYMI: We reported last year that the Kardashian-Jenner clan dropped stylist, Monica Rose, like a bad habit after they allegedly found out she was stealing from them.
Recently, the reality stars unfollowed their long-time makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli. When a staff member is unfollowed by the Kardashian-Jenners, you know it's serious.
But according to an anonymous source, the split was 'amicable.' Joyce even posted a special happy birthday message to Khloe Kardashian. Unfortunately, Khloe didn't return the love.
"They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore," a source shared exclusively with US Weekly.
But according to Joyce's recent cryptic post on IG, it wasn't such a friendly split after all.
Check it out below:
We're sure what really happened between the reality star entrepreneurs and the makeup guru will be aired out soon. Whether it's on social media or their hit reality show, we'll sit and wait for all the tea!
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media)
