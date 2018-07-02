Bless Up!: La La Anthony Threw Stabbing Victim Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's Sister A Lit Graduation Party

It was almost two weeks ago when the horrific story of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who was dragged out of a Bronx deli and viciously stabbed to death by a gang, shook the internet in solidarity. With loads of public outcry, celebrities like Cardi B quickly jumped on social media to demand #JusticeForJunior. Thankfully, several gang members have been arrested.

ICYMI: Carmelo Anthony and his wife, La La Anthony, attended Junior's memorial and visited the victim's family, gifting his mother a portrait of her son. Amid the tragic reality of losing a sibling, we are happy to know the victim's older sister, Genesis Collado-Feliz, has a "genuine smile," on her face thanks to La La's surprise graduation party.

According to the Power actress, Genesis recently graduated from high school but instead of going to the diploma ceremony, the 17-year-old was sadly laying her brother to rest. In efforts to give the young graduate a moment to smile, La La went all out with a lavish surprise party at the Sugar Factory in NYC with loads of sweet treats and sparklers.

Mission accomplished! Genesis expressed her appreciation for the nice gesture via social media: “Thank you so much @lala for giving me a genuine smile throughout these hard times. I’m happy that I have real friends by my side that I can count on for anything. You’re an amazing person with a heart of gold, and I will appreciate you forever, thank you for making me feel so special. Love you girl.” Peep her custom-made cake below:

Congratulations, Genesis! Looks like La La's sweet gesture was exactly what she needed to lift her spirits at this time. Bless up!

Written by BET Staff