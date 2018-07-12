Mommy Shamers Are Destroying Kylie Jenner For Piercing Baby Stormi's Ears

#Couplecam: Karrueche Destroys Little Booty Shamers In Skintight Catsuit During Date Night
Kylie Jenner is no stranger to public scrutiny—especially when it comes to her mothering skills!
After declaring she’ll never post any more photos of her daughter on social media due to worries about her child’s safety, the almost billionaire decided to share a wonderful mommy-and-me moment with her baby girl, Stormi Webster.
See the endearing moment for yourself.
Sadly, the 20-year-old was once again a victim of mommy-shaming when “mommy-shamers,” noticed her 5-month-old daughter’s ears were pierced and took to Twitter to share their criticisms.
It got real.
Are we the only ones confused? As far as we know, there have been plenty of parents who have pierced their baby's ears at a young age.
According to New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, it’s not a bad thing to get your child’s ears pierced at a young age as long as the earrings are small studs.
"In some ways, it is easier to pierce a child's ears when she is very little because she is too young to be aware of the piercing and is not likely to touch or play with the earrings. If the piercing is not performed when the child is very little, then I recommend that parents wait until the child is mature enough not to play with the earrings while the pierce heals," the dermatologist shared with W Magazine.
TBH: From the looks it, Stormi’s not even thinking about those small studs in her ears. So, no big deal, right? Share your thoughts in the comments.
(Photo: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC.)
