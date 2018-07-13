Cardi B Was Getting A Blowout In The Salon When She Went Into Labor

"I like stunting, I like shining."

Talking about glam!

According to TMZ, prior to giving birth, Cardi B was spotted on Monday (July 9) sitting in Sula's Dominican Hair Salon in Atlanta.

Bardi talked about the discomfort she was experiencing during her final month of pregnancy via social media but must not have seen the signs clearly! Though she was in pain, she was determined to get her hair did before she went into labor.

The "I Like It" rapper gave birth to her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, Tuesday (July 10).

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

The New York Native definitely did it for the Kulture!

