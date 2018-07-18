This GoFundMe To Help Kylie Jenner Reach $1 Billion Has #BlackTwitter Working Overtime

#Couplecam: Karrueche Destroys Little Booty Shamers In Skintight Catsuit During Date Night
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Kylie Jenner has #BlackTwitter working overtime as of recent, and we’ve got the receipts! ICYMI: The soon-to-be billionaire was coined the title of "self-made" by Forbes Magazine, and GQ placed Travis Scott and Kylie on "Power Couple" status— all in the same month! The gag is, the internet is not feeling these labels.
Is Kylie Really A “Self-Made” Success?
Yes, Kylie has been extremely successful with her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, thanks to her consistent hustle on the ‘gram, but let’s be serious, it wouldn’t have grown to $800 million so fast without the help of the Kardashian/Jenner name. So does she deserve the “self-made” titling Forbes gave her? Some fans think not.
Whether you think she deserves the title or not, one super fan is on a mission to make her a true billionaire before her 21st birthday by starting a GoFundMe page titled, LET'S GET KYLIE JENNER TO A BILLION.
To date, the crowdfunding page, which states, “I don't want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn't have a billion dollars,” has raised over $2K. What is the world coming to? Total facepalm moment.
Another complaint coming from #BlackTwitter is that Travis and Kylie, aka “Trylie,” don’t truly deserve to be on the same “Power Couple” status, which is currently held by the Obamas and the Carters, that was given to them by GQ Magazine.
See what’s being said:
What do you think of the recent complaints from #BlackTwitter? Should the titles be revoked?
(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS