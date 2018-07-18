This GoFundMe To Help Kylie Jenner Reach $1 Billion Has #BlackTwitter Working Overtime

Kylie Jenner has #BlackTwitter working overtime as of recent, and we’ve got the receipts! ICYMI: The soon-to-be billionaire was coined the title of "self-made" by Forbes Magazine, and GQ placed Travis Scott and Kylie on "Power Couple" status— all in the same month! The gag is, the internet is not feeling these labels.

Is Kylie Really A “Self-Made” Success?

Yes, Kylie has been extremely successful with her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, thanks to her consistent hustle on the ‘gram, but let’s be serious, it wouldn’t have grown to $800 million so fast without the help of the Kardashian/Jenner name. So does she deserve the “self-made” titling Forbes gave her? Some fans think not.

miss me with that “self-made billionaire kylie jenner” bullshit yall know she was born into her money & gets paid for doing nothing and her makeup line is made by actual chemists who make a fraction of what she gets & she just plasters her name on the finished product lmao — angela (@captaindeadpooI) July 14, 2018 Kylie Jenner becoming a self made billionaire is like microwaving left overs and saying you cooked a meal — WSW (@William17Weaver) July 12, 2018 calling kylie jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it. — harnidh kaur (@PedestrianPoet) July 11, 2018 The media attempting to make Kylie Jenner out to be some sort of self made millionaire is a pathetic attempt to distort her immense privilege. — Simar (@sahluwal) July 13, 2018

Whether you think she deserves the title or not, one super fan is on a mission to make her a true billionaire before her 21st birthday by starting a GoFundMe page titled, LET'S GET KYLIE JENNER TO A BILLION.

To date, the crowdfunding page, which states, “I don't want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn't have a billion dollars,” has raised over $2K. What is the world coming to? Total facepalm moment.

Another complaint coming from #BlackTwitter is that Travis and Kylie, aka “Trylie,” don’t truly deserve to be on the same “Power Couple” status, which is currently held by the Obamas and the Carters, that was given to them by GQ Magazine. See what’s being said:

how is GQ calling kylie jenner and travis scott the biggest power couple?



all they did was have a baby. I really must be missing something — paige (@goldandaPAIGEr) July 17, 2018 Someone called Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner a power couple pic.twitter.com/rwGtTkGfRS — Nina Mosley (@jassychocolate) July 17, 2018 Do y’all really think that they are the power couple?? Kylie and Travis. I don’t! — StaciaDash (@StaciaDash) July 17, 2018 I will not be coerced into believing travis Scott and kylie Jenner are a power couple. Miss me with that shit — REDMERCEDES (@Ajsoxo) July 18, 2018

What do you think of the recent complaints from #BlackTwitter? Should the titles be revoked?

Written by BET Staff