See The Lavish ‘I’m So Sorry I Went To Jail’ Presents Cardi B Received From Offset

Less than a week ago, news surfaced that Cardi B’s rapper husband, Offset, was reportedly charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana (one ounce or less), possession of a weapon during a crime, and an improper lane change according to TMZ.
Unfortunately, this news comes only a week after the hip-hop couple announced the birth of their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.
Often posting that she’s tired on Instagram, this was definitely the last thing Cardi needed while tending to her newborn — that she chooses to do without a nanny.
From the looks of things, Offset knew he put unnecessary stress on his wife.
Recently, the 25-year-old first-time mom took to her IG to show off the lavish gifts she just received from her “Bad and Boujee” hubby, and he undoubtedly went all out with lavish ‘‘I’m So Sorry I Went to Jail’ gifts.
See the luxe gifts she received including a Chanel bag, her favorite Godiva chocolate-covered strawberry chocolates, and even a pair of sexy red boots:
How fancy!
TBH: We just hope he stays out of trouble so he can spend plenty of time with his growing family, not to mention buying "sorry" gifts can get expensive!
