The Queen Is Gifting Meghan Markle And Prince Harry A Castle

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Despite Meghan Markle’s family drama, the Duchess of Sussex is still living the charmed life—and it’s about to get even more charmed since Queen Elizabeth is gifting Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate to her and Prince Harry, reports the Mail on Sunday.
The couple have been living at Nottingham Cottage, a 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom in the compound of Kensington Palace. It’s also where Harry and Prince William were raised and the final residence of Princess Diana.
Adelaide Cottage, however, hold a special meaning to the newlyweds, who got hitched this spring. “Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” Kensington Palace previously said. Real-estate highlights of the cottage include a marble Greco-Egyptian fireplace and a main bedroom with “coved ceiling with gilded dolphins and rope ornament reused from the Royal yacht Royal George.”
The rumor mill also says that Meghan and Harry have signed a two-year lease for an estate in the Cotswolds, about 90 minutes outside London. It also happens to be where royal wedding attendees David and Victoria Beckham have a country home. We can’t wait for the paparazzi shots of the Beckhams at a royal cookout!
(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS