The Queen Is Gifting Meghan Markle And Prince Harry A Castle

Despite Meghan Markle’s family drama, the Duchess of Sussex is still living the charmed life—and it’s about to get even more charmed since Queen Elizabeth is gifting Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate to her and Prince Harry, reports the Mail on Sunday.

The couple have been living at Nottingham Cottage, a 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom in the compound of Kensington Palace. It’s also where Harry and Prince William were raised and the final residence of Princess Diana.