LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 17: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Southbank Centre on July 17, 2018 in London, England. The exhibition explores the life and times of Nelson Mandela and marks the centenary of his birth. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Queen Is Gifting Meghan Markle And Prince Harry A Castle

The Duchess is racking up properties!

Published 1 week ago

Despite Meghan Markle’s family drama, the Duchess of Sussex is still living the charmed life—and it’s about to get even more charmed since Queen Elizabeth is gifting Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate to her and Prince Harry, reports the Mail on Sunday.

The couple have been living at Nottingham Cottage, a 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom in the compound of Kensington Palace. It’s also where Harry and Prince William were raised and the final residence of Princess Diana.

Adelaide Cottage, however, hold a special meaning to the newlyweds, who got hitched this spring. “Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” Kensington Palace previously said. Real-estate highlights of the cottage include a marble Greco-Egyptian fireplace and a main bedroom with “coved ceiling with gilded dolphins and rope ornament reused from the Royal yacht Royal George.”

The rumor mill also says that Meghan and Harry have signed a two-year lease for an estate in the Cotswolds, about 90 minutes outside London. It also happens to be where royal wedding attendees David and Victoria Beckham have a country home. We can’t wait for the paparazzi shots of the Beckhams at a royal cookout!

Written by BET Staff

