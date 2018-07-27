RHOA's Kim Zolciak Asks Followers To Vote On Breast Size For Her Next Surgery

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Kim Zolciak-Biermann -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

This time she's going smaller!

Published 1 week ago

Earlier this week Kim Zolciak-Biermann told fans she plans on going under the knife… again. The shocking part is that she plans to get a breast reduction. “I obviously have implants. I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body because of just the way I’m built,” she shared on her podcast. “But, I’m thinking about actually getting my boobs reduced.”   

Then The Real Housewives of Atlanta star proceeded to ask followers to vote on what size they think she should reduce to. “Which one,” Kim wrote on her Insta-Story with two implant size options: “Full C or DD.”

She then thanked voters in a separate Instagram post for their feedback. She didn’t, however, divulge the results of her poll or what size she plans to down-size to, so we guess we’ll just have to wait for the big reveal. We’re almost positive there will be one.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

