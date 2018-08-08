Baby Blues: Cardi B And Serena Williams Talk Postpartum Depression

Being a new mom is always difficult task, no matter if it’s your first, second, third or fifth time around. It’s uncharted territory each time and the pressure to excel is real, because if you’re caught slipping even if for a moment, there’s a mob of mommy-shamers lurking on social media waiting to rip you a new one. For some women, caring for their infant after giving birth gets a little more complicated. Enter postpartum depression.



According to the American Psychological Association (apa.org):



“It’s common for women to experience the 'baby blues' — feeling stressed, sad, anxious, lonely, tired or weepy — following their baby’s birth. But some women, up to one in seven, experience a much more serious mood disorder — postpartum depression. (Postpartum psychosis, a condition that may involve psychotic symptoms like delusions or hallucinations, is a different disorder and is very rare.)

Unlike the baby blues, PPD doesn’t go away on its own. It can appear days or even months after delivering a baby; it can last for many weeks or months if left untreated. PPD can make it hard for you to get through the day, and it can affect your ability to take care of your baby, or yourself. PPD can affect any woman — women with easy pregnancies or problem pregnancies, first-time mothers and mothers with one or more children, women who are married and women who are not, and regardless of income, age, race or ethnicity, culture or education.



Recently, tennis superstar Serena Williams opened up about her experience of PPD (postpartum depression) with her 9M followers, and kept it real:

“Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal.”

She continues, “It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it’s ok--I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!”