See How Kylie Jenner Allegedly Lived On 1,000 Calories To Lose Her Baby Weight

Kylie Jenner may have decided to keep her pregnancy secret, but the first-time mom was super excited to share her unbelievable snapback!

ICYMI: The reality star wasted no time when she chose to return to Instagram showing off her new figure after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, back in February.

Recently, the 21-year-old posed for a mommy-and-me moment for the ‘gram, and many fans wanted to know how she lost her baby weight.

For those who don’t know, the makeup mogul has been open about her cravings for In-N-Out Burger and donuts throughout her pregnancy that left her with a serious weight gain.

We now may know how she lost the weight.