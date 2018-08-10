See How Kylie Jenner Allegedly Lived On 1,000 Calories To Lose Her Baby Weight

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
Kylie Jenner may have decided to keep her pregnancy secret, but the first-time mom was super excited to share her unbelievable snapback!
ICYMI: The reality star wasted no time when she chose to return to Instagram showing off her new figure after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, back in February.
Recently, the 21-year-old posed for a mommy-and-me moment for the ‘gram, and many fans wanted to know how she lost her baby weight.
For those who don’t know, the makeup mogul has been open about her cravings for In-N-Out Burger and donuts throughout her pregnancy that left her with a serious weight gain.
We now may know how she lost the weight.
According to Life & Style Magazine, King Kylie only consumed 1,000 calories a day. “Kylie’s worked out a lot and lived on 1,000 to 1,500 calories a day.” Reports have since changed.
While these claims have yet to be confirmed, the soon-to-be billionaire shared a promoted post claiming that she’s been using a 30-day detox program to maintain a healthy lifestyle post-baby in efforts to “feel my best.”
ICYMI: She also spoke to Harper’s Bazaar and confessed that she doesn’t have time to work out. “I don't even have time to work out unless I wake up at like six in the morning. I am so busy. I do want to get more into working out because my best friend Jordyn [Woods] is so motivational.”
Thank goodness for besties!
In case you wanted to know, during a questions and answers session on her app, the youngest KarJenner was asked how much she weighs after birth. Kylie disclosed that she’s “pushing 136 pounds,” before revealing she “used to be 120 [pounds].”
She also noted that she was “really skinny” prior to having a baby, but that she was “alright” with her current weight.
“I like the chunkiness,” she shared.
At six-months postpartum, Kylie is a total MILF!
(Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)
