Chanel Iman Welcomed Baby Girl With NFL Star Sterling Shepard Over The Weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 29: Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard attends the Gala Benefiting Irie Foundation on June 29, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Chanel Iman Welcomed Baby Girl With NFL Star Sterling Shepard Over The Weekend

"You were worth every push every contraction!"

Published 16 hours ago

Supermodel Chanel Iman and her husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, welcomed their baby girl, Cali Clay Shepard, on Friday, Aug. 10. Chanel shared the news via Instagram with photos of her little family laying in her hospital bed.

See the sweet shots for yourself below:

Cali Clay Shepard 💕🎀💕 8•10•18

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

FYI, baby Cali already has her own Instagram, so we can follow all the cuteness to come. The couple announced their pregnancy in May, just two months after they wed in a luxe Beverly Hills ceremony in March.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style