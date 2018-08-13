WATCH!: Kevin Hart Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary With Sweet Wedding Video

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 22: Actor Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on January 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Because what's a wedding without an Alicia Keys performance?

Published 13 hours ago

Despite the tumultuous year the Harts had (see “Kevin’s Hart” by J. Cole for reference if you’re lost), the comedic rock star is celebrating two years of marriage with Eniko Parrish. Kevin Hart took to Instagram earlier today to shout out his love for wifey.

“What’s understood doesn’t need to be said....You get me & I get you....I’m glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts,” he captioned a black-and-white shot of their first dance.

A second post he shared, simply captioned, “Happy Anniversary @enikohart #Harts,” was a video clip that  shows the couple’s first dance was on stage to a live performance of “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys in front of all their guests.

Happy Anniversary @enikohart #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

The sweet dance was in true Kevin Hart fashion — a little bit of laughs and a lot of heart. Celebrity friends who attended the wedding filled the comments section with happiness for the pair celebrating love. #LoveWins

Watch the complete video of their first dance below:

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Video: @SuzanneDelawar )

