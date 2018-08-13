WATCH!: Kevin Hart Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary With Sweet Wedding Video

Despite the tumultuous year the Harts had (see “Kevin’s Hart” by J. Cole for reference if you’re lost), the comedic rock star is celebrating two years of marriage with Eniko Parrish. Kevin Hart took to Instagram earlier today to shout out his love for wifey.

“What’s understood doesn’t need to be said....You get me & I get you....I’m glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts,” he captioned a black-and-white shot of their first dance.