WATCH!: Kevin Hart Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary With Sweet Wedding Video

Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Despite the tumultuous year the Harts had (see “Kevin’s Hart” by J. Cole for reference if you’re lost), the comedic rock star is celebrating two years of marriage with Eniko Parrish. Kevin Hart took to Instagram earlier today to shout out his love for wifey.
“What’s understood doesn’t need to be said....You get me & I get you....I’m glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts,” he captioned a black-and-white shot of their first dance.
A second post he shared, simply captioned, “Happy Anniversary @enikohart #Harts,” was a video clip that shows the couple’s first dance was on stage to a live performance of “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys in front of all their guests.
The sweet dance was in true Kevin Hart fashion — a little bit of laughs and a lot of heart. Celebrity friends who attended the wedding filled the comments section with happiness for the pair celebrating love. #LoveWins
Watch the complete video of their first dance below:
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Video: @SuzanneDelawar )
