See Will.i.am After Losing 20 Pounds And Going Meat-Free

Will.i.am revealed that he lost 20 pounds after going meatless and adjusting his sleeping habits. The 43-year-old rapper and singer weighed in at 210 pounds just a year ago and said lack of sleep and processed foods were to blame.

“I was eating bad, sleeping bad. No regiment,” Will.i.am told Arianna Huffington on her Thrive Global podcast with iHeartRadio. “I was going to sleep around 5:00 in the morning … I would argue with people like, ‘All I need is like two hours a day.’ Like boom a catnap and a catnap and I’m just ready to go.

“I was creating different types of disorders. And starting with my high blood pressure and my cholesterol … I had acid reflux, nasal drip … When you have so much acid in you that means your body is fighting off inflammation and mucus and that is a toxic environment that leads to other diseases,” he said.