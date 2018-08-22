Here’s Why Amber Rose Refuses To Have Sex With Her Baby’s Daddy, Wiz Khalifa

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa have a fool-proof way of not blurring the lines while co-parenting their 5-year-old son, Sebastian: don’t sleep together. Recently, Amber revealed to Us Weekly that she doesn’t hook up with her ex-husband because getting into an intimate relationship only causes “fighting.”

“To be honest, we don’t sleep together,” the 34-year-old confessed while admitting getting intimate only causes fixed feelings and “fighting.” Preach, MUVA! “Move forward and just make it about your child and you’ll be able to be friends,” she proclaimed.

“We both love our son, so it just comes easy,” Amber explained about ensuring Sebastian has both his parents. “We don’t live that far away from each other, so anytime Sebastian wants to come back here or go with his dad, he can.” We’re glad to hear that the celebrity duo, who were married from 2013 to 2014, has found a way to work together to ensure their son has a healthy dose of both their attention. #Goals.

