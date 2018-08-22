The Wests Are Preparing For Baby No. 4 By Way Of A Gestational Carrier

Only seven months after welcoming their third child, daughter Chicago West, US Weekly reports that sources close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are confirming the Wests are ready to have another baby “soon.” “[They] have one last embryo left,” an insider shared, before adding that the sex of the embryo is male.

According to the report, Kimye is already looking to have the embryo implanted into a gestational carrier. ICYMI: This wouldn’t be the first time the celebrity couple turned to a gestational carrier, "a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to," according to Kim. After having high-risk pregnancies with daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 2, due to preeclampsia and placenta accrete, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her husband paid a surrogate $45,000 to carry their third child, Chicago.

So how many babies should we expect from Kimye? According to Kim, she wants to draw the line at four kids. “I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she confessed to Elle back in April. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.” How exciting! Are we the only ones wondering predicting the baby's name? Just wondering.

Written by Tweety Elitou