Gabrielle Union Says She And Dwyane Wade Shouldn’t Be Your #CoupleGoals

Fans have made Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade #couplegoals since they got married four years ago. Just their lavish vacays alone were enough for the couple to take over the ‘gram with their obvious love for one another.

While many may think the celebrity couple may covet the title, Gabrielle spoke out to say that their relationship isn’t always peaches and cream and shouldn’t be your goal. She instead advises us all to stop listening to people who’ve failed at relationships.

“Stop listening to people who have failed miserably at relationships as they offer relationship advice; that’s the first thing. Second, my ‘perfect’ relationship isn’t the next person’s. Stop comparing your life, your love, and your marriage. Everyone [doesn’t] have to match for it to be real, amazing and beautiful. It only needs to be [those three things] to you. Don’t try to have a relationship for the sake of other people because you’re going to be empty inside. Your relationship won’t have any substance because it’s all about show and not a deeper foundation,” the We’re Going To Need More Wine author told Ebony.