Gabrielle Union Says She And Dwyane Wade Shouldn’t Be Your #CoupleGoals

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Fans have made Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade #couplegoals since they got married four years ago. Just their lavish vacays alone were enough for the couple to take over the ‘gram with their obvious love for one another.
While many may think the celebrity couple may covet the title, Gabrielle spoke out to say that their relationship isn’t always peaches and cream and shouldn’t be your goal. She instead advises us all to stop listening to people who’ve failed at relationships.
“Stop listening to people who have failed miserably at relationships as they offer relationship advice; that’s the first thing. Second, my ‘perfect’ relationship isn’t the next person’s. Stop comparing your life, your love, and your marriage. Everyone [doesn’t] have to match for it to be real, amazing and beautiful. It only needs to be [those three things] to you. Don’t try to have a relationship for the sake of other people because you’re going to be empty inside. Your relationship won’t have any substance because it’s all about show and not a deeper foundation,” the We’re Going To Need More Wine author told Ebony.
When it comes to creating goals that work for you, the 45-year-old actress says that no matter what type of relationship it is, it should be bringing you joy.
“Whatever that is or however that looks to you, there should be peace, grace, and joy with anything you do, whether that’s a relationship, business, friendship or hobbies. Make sure that it brings you peace, that it allows you to have grace and that it brings you a ton of joy. How that takes shape, what it looks like, whom you chose, [is up to you],” she added.
This isn’t the first time the outspoken star talked about her relationship and how outsiders perceive her marriage with the basketball star.
“People are like ‘goals’; me and D are like, ‘WTF?’ We’ve kind of figured it out now, but I guess maybe we should tweet live from couples’ therapy,” she told Complex in 2017.
It seems as though Gabrielle and Dwyane have put in a lot of work to get to where they are today.
We guess as the old saying goes, “The grass always looks green on the other side.”
We wish them much happiness in their relationship!
(Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Hublot)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS