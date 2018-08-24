Snoop Dogg Is Releasing A Cookbook With An Iconic 'Gin & Juice' Recipe

From the stage to the kitchen, rapper Snoop Dogg is reportedly releasing a cookbook.

The book will be titled “From Crook to Cook” and will contain 50 of Uncle Snoop’s favorite recipes of all time including baby back ribs, baked mac and cheese, and chicken and waffles. There will even be a gin and juice recipe in honor of his infamous rap hit.

It’s even been said that we can expect some fancier dishes like lobster thermidor and filet mignon!