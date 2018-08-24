Snoop Dogg Is Releasing A Cookbook With An Iconic 'Gin & Juice' Recipe

attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" Film Premiere on January 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Snoop Dogg Is Releasing A Cookbook With An Iconic 'Gin & Juice' Recipe

But are we gettin’ the brownie recipe, or nah?

Published 5 days ago

From the stage to the kitchen, rapper Snoop Dogg is reportedly releasing a cookbook. 

The book will be titled “From Crook to Cook” and will contain 50 of Uncle Snoop’s favorite recipes of all time including baby back ribs, baked mac and cheese, and chicken and waffles. There will even be a gin and juice recipe in honor of his infamous rap hit.

It’s even been said that we can expect some fancier dishes like lobster thermidor and filet mignon! 

<<enter caption here>> on February 25, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.
(Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF)

Yum! Sounds like the 46-year-old rapper will be showing all types of culinary diversity. For those wondering, it has yet to be confirmed as to whether or not we can expect a very “special” brownie recipe — if you get our drift. 

On a serious note, we’re excited to see what Snoop has in store. Will you be copping Uncle Snoop’s cookbook? 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Lexus)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style