Jada Pinkett-Smith Posts A Cryptic Message About ‘Dissolving Marriages’

Jada Pinkett-Smith recently posted of her family that included everyone but Jaden Smith.

The Red Table Talk host caught the attention of her Instagram followers when she posted about relationships crumbling around her and it was her prayers that people don’t “throw the “babies” out with the bathwater”.

“I’ve been watching a lot of marriages dissolve around me. It’s been really painful. Marriages change. Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over ... but either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the “babies” out with the bathwater.”

Someone that responds about Jaden being missing the photo was none other than C. Syre better known as Jaden. “Where the hell am I?” he left in the comments.

Jada simply and sweetly replied to his comment, “In my heart. You would be right here if u weren't working. We miss u.”