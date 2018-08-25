Jada Pinkett-Smith Posts A Cryptic Message About ‘Dissolving Marriages’

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 21: Jada Pinkett Smith attends The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation Presents Broadening the Lens: Perspective on Diverse Storytelling panel at Buona Vita on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for The Blackhouse Foundation at Sundance 2018)

The gag is Jaden Smith’s response to the photo.

Published 3 days ago

Jada Pinkett-Smith recently posted of her family that included everyone but Jaden Smith

The Red Table Talk host caught the attention of her Instagram followers when she posted about relationships crumbling around her and it was her prayers that people don’t “throw the “babies” out with the bathwater”.

“I’ve been watching a lot of marriages dissolve around me. It’s been really painful. Marriages change. Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over ... but either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the “babies” out with the bathwater.”

Someone that responds about Jaden being missing the photo was none other than C. Syre better known as Jaden. “Where the hell am I?” he left in the comments. 

Jada simply and sweetly replied to his comment, “In my heart. You would be right here if u weren't working. We miss u.”

(Photo: Instagram)

So glad that things are well with the Smith’s. Jada is pretty accurate about the dissolving or many Hollywood marriages. Remember, we reported that Jada and Will’s close friends, Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin are in the middle of a messy divorce.

Let's hope that each of the families in the middle of divorces can find a peaceful medium in order to keep harmony.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for The Blackhouse Foundation at Sundance 2018)

