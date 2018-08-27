Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Take Their Relationship To The Next Level With A New Addition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 18, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Harry. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Take Their Relationship To The Next Level With A New Addition

A royal adoption?

Published Yesterday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently took their marriage to the next level. The royal couple are officially pet parents.

The pup that Meghan and Harry adopted is believed to be a Labrador.

We’ll be seeing their new addition soon. According to People Magazine, the dog-loving couple’s pup will be joining their rural walks. 

This isn’t the first time that the 37-year-old has had a pet, she had to leave her dog, Bogart, behind when she and Prince Harry were engaged. 

The royal family has a long history of dog loving. Queen Elizabeth is known for her deep love of her adorable corgis, while Prince William and Kate Middleton own a cocker spaniel that they named Lupo. 

If you were wondering about the royal treatment, family pets get it too! 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style