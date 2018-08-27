Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Take Their Relationship To The Next Level With A New Addition

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently took their marriage to the next level. The royal couple are officially pet parents.
The pup that Meghan and Harry adopted is believed to be a Labrador.
We’ll be seeing their new addition soon. According to People Magazine, the dog-loving couple’s pup will be joining their rural walks.
This isn’t the first time that the 37-year-old has had a pet, she had to leave her dog, Bogart, behind when she and Prince Harry were engaged.
The royal family has a long history of dog loving. Queen Elizabeth is known for her deep love of her adorable corgis, while Prince William and Kate Middleton own a cocker spaniel that they named Lupo.
If you were wondering about the royal treatment, family pets get it too!
(Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
