PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/WireImage)

WATCH! Kylie Jenner's Bestie On Auntie Duty With Stormi Is TOO Cute

She gives the 6-month-old a lesson in hygiene.

Published 2 days ago

It's no secret that Kylie Jenner's true ride or die is Jordyn Woods (sorry, Travis Scott!) which makes her Stormi Webster's unofficial 5th auntie. The 20-year-old is living up to her title, too. She was spied on her Kylie's Snapchat teaching Stormi how to wash her hands in the cutest video ever!

The 6-month-old followed directions from Auntie Jordy well and had Kylie's followers gushing over the adorable clip. Just recently, papa Travis shared a photo of him showering his baby girl with kisses so the two might be in competition for Stormi's affections, kind of like they compete for her mama's love.

Watch the video of Stormi and Auntie Jordy below:

she's so cute!

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kyliesnapx) on

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Chesnot/WireImage)

