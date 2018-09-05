Khloe Kardashian Gets Trolled For "Acting Like Tristan [Thompson] Didn't Cheat"

Khloé Kardashian wants ya’ll to know she’s “not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat” after spending yesterday shutting down marriage rumors perpetuated by blogs. Koko stepped into the The Shade Room to share, “I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’ ”

She then had to clap back on Perez Hilton’s Instagram after he also falsely reported on upcoming nuptials for Khloe and Tristan Thompson. “Who makes up this crap you guys post?? This is how slow the news is? You need this ridiculous story?? What a waste,” she commented under the post.