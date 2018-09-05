Khloe Kardashian Gets Trolled For "Acting Like Tristan [Thompson] Didn't Cheat"

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Khloé Kardashian wants ya’ll to know she’s “not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat” after spending yesterday shutting down marriage rumors perpetuated by blogs. Koko stepped into the The Shade Room to share, “I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’ ”
She then had to clap back on Perez Hilton’s Instagram after he also falsely reported on upcoming nuptials for Khloe and Tristan Thompson. “Who makes up this crap you guys post?? This is how slow the news is? You need this ridiculous story?? What a waste,” she commented under the post.
People previously reported back in May that although a wedding wasn’t in the works, the new mama has been thinking a lot about her future with her 27-year-old baller baby daddy. “Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” a source said. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too.”
While Khloe figures squashes rumors and figures out her future, Tristan’s ex/first baby mama, Jordyn Craig, is living her best life. The lifestyle blogger and mom to Tristan’s 1-year-old son, Prince, just wrapped up a dream trip to Bali where she’s beaming. What's her secret? Our guess is no baby-daddy drama!
Watch Jordy C’s Bali travel vlog below:
