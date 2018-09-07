Angela Simmons Lets Her Gut Hang Loose In Efforts To Combat "Plastic" Bodies

Ever since her days on Run’s House, Angela Simmons has been kicking butt in the industry and making it look easy, but one thing she wants you to know that doesn’t come easy to her—abs. Although the 30-year-old mom follows a strict workout regimen to “naturally achieving” her body goals she shares, “Some days I want a flatter stomach, some days I want my arms to be cut up, some days I want to round out my bum more. The biggest lesson I have learned is being content with who I am.”

Angie posted a heartfelt body positive message to fans about self-love along with a photo collage of her gut hanging out. Yes, although the she goes hard at the gym even she has an off day! The Growing Up Hip Hop star capped off her post with the hashtag “#BuiltNotBought,” since she is an advocate of natural bodies, a rare occurrence in today’s climate of fat transfers.

See Angela’s complete message below: