Chrissy Teigen Admits To 'Drinking Too Much' After Becoming A Mom For The First Time

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Ex-swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen leads a charmed life—formerly walking the runways at Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, a New York Times best-selling author, a fairytale wedding to an R&B legend-in-the-making, and a mom’s mom who isn’t afraid to keep it real AF about parenthood. Case in point: In 2017, after having her daughter, Luna Simone, she went public about her battle with severe postpartum depression.
But now the 32-year-old mom of two is getting super personal, revealing to Women’s Health that she turned to alcohol during her early days of PPD making writing her follow up cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, “torturous,” as she describes. “After Luna, I was drinking too much,” she told the mag. “I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body. I remember being so bruised from nothing.”
Chrissy was prescribed an antidepressant to keep her PPD in check, and she and hubby John Legend retreated to COMO Shambhala Estate in Bali, a wellness center where she discovered what was most important to her. “It’s like, what could be more important than mental health? What’s more important than being proud of yourself and doing the best you can for your body?”
This had a profound impact on the new cookbook: “Two kids in, you can’t eat the way you used to. I changed, so the book had to change. With the first book, I wanted to get people out of the head space of a 15-minute meal with less than five ingredients. Now I identify more with the people who don’t have time for that shit,” she says.
With a fresh, healthy perspective on mind and body, she’s ready to move forward. She’s recently been cleared to exercise, and have sex again.
“It doesn’t matter who you are—even if you’re a sexy R&B crooner or an ex–swimsuit model, you’re just tired! We still have that passion for each other, but are we doing it randomly in a dressing room? No!” she says with a laugh. “We’ll get back into it again. But it is funny: If he performs somewhere, and I go, I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s sexy.’ We’ll probably have sex that night.”
To read more from Chrissy's Women's Health Magazine interview click here.
(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS