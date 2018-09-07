Chrissy Teigen Admits To 'Drinking Too Much' After Becoming A Mom For The First Time

Ex-swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen leads a charmed life—formerly walking the runways at Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, a New York Times best-selling author, a fairytale wedding to an R&B legend-in-the-making, and a mom’s mom who isn’t afraid to keep it real AF about parenthood. Case in point: In 2017, after having her daughter, Luna Simone, she went public about her battle with severe postpartum depression.

But now the 32-year-old mom of two is getting super personal, revealing to Women’s Health that she turned to alcohol during her early days of PPD making writing her follow up cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, “torturous,” as she describes. “After Luna, I was drinking too much,” she told the mag. “I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body. I remember being so bruised from nothing.”

Chrissy was prescribed an antidepressant to keep her PPD in check, and she and hubby John Legend retreated to COMO Shambhala Estate in Bali, a wellness center where she discovered what was most important to her. “It’s like, what could be more important than mental health? What’s more important than being proud of yourself and doing the best you can for your body?”