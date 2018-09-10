Miss America Winner Nia Franklin Says She's Glad She Didn't Have To Wear A Swimsuit

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 09: Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019 holds poses for photographers at the press conference after being crowned at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on September 9, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

She's the first to hold the title after the swimsuit portion was eliminated.

Congratulations are in order for Nia Franklin, who was named 2019 Miss America in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Sunday night.

The former Miss New York admits she's happy the Miss America pageant eliminated the swimsuit competition this year because she says she and her fellow contestants "are more than just that."

"I've already seen so many young women reaching out to me personally as Miss New York asking how they can get involved because I think they feel more empowered that they don't have to do things such as walk in a swimsuit for a scholarship. And I'm happy that I didn't have to do so to win this title tonight because I'm more than just that," Franklin said. "And all these women on stage are more than just that."

Nia was chosen from among 51 other contestants in the first Miss America pageant that did not include a swimsuit competition.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 09: Nia Franklin, Miss America, 2019 performs a classical vocal song "Quando m' en vo' in the Talent portion of the Miss America Finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on September 9, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)
The demeaning swimsuit competition has been replaced by onstage interviews, contestants asking each other questions about topics including President Donald Trump, and NFL player protests, and many other topics.

She follows in the footsteps of former Miss America's Sharnell Sullivan-Huffman, Vanessa Williams and Suzette Charles.

