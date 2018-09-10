Miss America Winner Nia Franklin Says She's Glad She Didn't Have To Wear A Swimsuit

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Congratulations are in order for Nia Franklin, who was named 2019 Miss America in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Sunday night.
The former Miss New York admits she's happy the Miss America pageant eliminated the swimsuit competition this year because she says she and her fellow contestants "are more than just that."
"I've already seen so many young women reaching out to me personally as Miss New York asking how they can get involved because I think they feel more empowered that they don't have to do things such as walk in a swimsuit for a scholarship. And I'm happy that I didn't have to do so to win this title tonight because I'm more than just that," Franklin said. "And all these women on stage are more than just that."
Nia was chosen from among 51 other contestants in the first Miss America pageant that did not include a swimsuit competition.
The demeaning swimsuit competition has been replaced by onstage interviews, contestants asking each other questions about topics including President Donald Trump, and NFL player protests, and many other topics.
She follows in the footsteps of former Miss America's Sharnell Sullivan-Huffman, Vanessa Williams and Suzette Charles.
(Photo: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
