Kim Kardashian Wants You To Know That She HATES Her Big Butt

Regardless of all her butt-flaunting feed on Instagram, Kim Kardashian is not a fan of her famous derriere. On this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Kourtney Kardashian calls out Kim for having big a**. We’re not sure if Kourt is trying to start another sibling rivalry here or if she’s just being her usual sarcastic self. “Kim, when you sit down your butt looks so huge,” the 37-year-old tells her sister.

Kris Jenner basically tells her oldest to hush saying that her remark isn’t “very nice,” but Kourtney explains, “She likes having a big butt, I’m not saying anything offensive.” That’s when Kim hits us with her shocking truth—she hates her butt.

“No, I don’t! I cry about it on the daily,” she tells her sisters (Khloe is there too) and mom. Oop! Who knew even the queen of derrieres could get self-conscious about hers?

If Kim is telling us the truth, we need her secrets to self-confidence, stat, because sis loves an opportunity to show off that redonkulous rear of hers.