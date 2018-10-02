Netflix Is Trying To Change The Game Again With 'Your Own Ending' Feature

Looks like "Netflix and chill" is about to get a makeover, and it might just result in a whole lot more movies you'll watch until the end.

According to Bloomberg, a source revealed that Netflix is working on a new interactive feature will allow the viewer to influence the outcome of certain story lines.

The source revealed that an upcoming episode of the award-winning show Black Mirror will feature “live-action interactive programming” in the show's fifth season, which is set to debut in December. So what’s the point? According to Netflix’s director of product innovation, Carla Engelbrecht Fisher, “We are putting viewers in the driver’s seat,” she shared with Variety last year.

ICYMI: Netflix has been experimenting with the new feature on their children’s programming, including Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile, which allows the viewers 10-15 seconds to choose the ending of the program using their TV remote or video game controller. After watching an ending, the viewer then can go back after and choose to watch the alternate ending. While official details have yet to be released, we are quite excited about the possibilities!

Written by BET Staff