WTH?!: Kanye West Is Out Here Eating A Plate Of Bugs To 'Overcome Fear'

On Tuesday (Oct. 2), Kanye West took to the 'gram to announce that his father Ray West 's cancer was in remission and naturally the 41-year-old rapper couldn't wait to show his 3.9 million Instagram followers how they planned to "celebrate."

In efforts to “overcome fear,” and to celebrate his father's recovery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in July, the two sat down to a plate of what appears to be sauteed crickets.

See for yourself.