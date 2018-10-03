WTH?!: Kanye West Is Out Here Eating A Plate Of Bugs To 'Overcome Fear'

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
What a blessing!
On Tuesday (Oct. 2), Kanye West took to the 'gram to announce that his father Ray West's cancer was in remission and naturally the 41-year-old rapper couldn't wait to show his 3.9 million Instagram followers how they planned to "celebrate."
In efforts to “overcome fear,” and to celebrate his father's recovery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in July, the two sat down to a plate of what appears to be sauteed crickets.
See for yourself.
"My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear," he captioned the photo showing off the toasty bugs.
Uh, that's different and bound to leave a funny taste in your mouth.
Speaking off bad taste, Kanye started the week off with a bizarre and unexpected pro-Trump rant on Saturday Night Live, leaving many viewers absolutely cringing.
Honestly, if 'Ye needs to eat a plate of bugs to return to the "old Kanye," then we support his new Fear Factor-like diet.
(Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images)
