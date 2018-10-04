The Obamas Get Gushy On The 'Gram For Their 26th Anniversary

They remind us of what a national treasure their love truly is.

Although Donald Trump is the reigning man in chief, the Obamas are OUR forever first couple. Barack and Michelle Obama continuously prove why they are not only White House goals, but couple goals too. This week they did just that on a mushy, gushy post on Barack’s Instagram celebrating their 26th anniversary (Oct. 3).

“Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with,” captioned Obama under a pic of the former FLOTUS.

Awww…

Well, if that didn’t give you the feels, Michelle’s response will! After thanking him for 26+ years of marriage, she commented under the post, “Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all.”

Ladies, who else is looking for the Barack to their Michelle? Fellas, do you need a lady like MO in your life?

Written by BET Staff

