See How The Dictionary Got Involved In The Nicki Vs. Cardi Drama

After music artists and fashion designers inserted themselves into the Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj drama that took over the internet this week, the Dictionary got involved. Yes, Dictionary.com weighed in on the word “footages” which Cardi used in one of her clips to clap back at Nicki. She was referencing video of their infamous Fashion Week fight. Apparently, after she used the term, it started trending on the site.

“Yes, Cardi B said 'footages.' Yes, it's a word. It's also trending on http://Dictionary.com,” tweeted the site with a clip of Cardi using it.

They later tweeted, “It's a word, y'all. https://www.dictionary.com/browse/footages "