See How The Dictionary Got Involved In The Nicki Vs. Cardi Drama

The Internet Has Questions On The Biggie Hand-Me-Downs Faith Evans May Be Giving Stevie J
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
After music artists and fashion designers inserted themselves into the Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj drama that took over the internet this week, the Dictionary got involved. Yes, Dictionary.com weighed in on the word “footages” which Cardi used in one of her clips to clap back at Nicki. She was referencing video of their infamous Fashion Week fight. Apparently, after she used the term, it started trending on the site.
“Yes, Cardi B said 'footages.' Yes, it's a word. It's also trending on http://Dictionary.com,” tweeted the site with a clip of Cardi using it.
They later tweeted, “It's a word, y'all. https://www.dictionary.com/browse/footages "
So there you have it, folks! Cardi is correct and “footages” is in fact a word. Now can people please hand over their NYFW week footages of the brawl so they can settle this beef once and for all.
(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1, Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS