See How The Dictionary Got Involved In The Nicki Vs. Cardi Drama

See How The Dictionary Got Involved In The Nicki Vs. Cardi Drama

"It's a word, ya'll."

Published 1 week ago

After music artists and fashion designers inserted themselves into the Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj drama that took over the internet this week, the Dictionary got involved. Yes, Dictionary.com weighed in on the word “footages” which Cardi used in one of her clips to clap back at Nicki. She was referencing video of their infamous Fashion Week fight. Apparently, after she used the term, it started trending on the site.

“Yes, Cardi B said 'footages.' Yes, it's a word. It's also trending on http://Dictionary.com,” tweeted the site with a clip of Cardi using it.

They later tweeted, “It's a word, y'all. https://www.dictionary.com/browse/footages "

So there you have it, folks! Cardi is correct and “footages” is in fact a word. Now can people please hand over their NYFW week footages of the brawl so they can settle this beef once and for all.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1, Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC