Common Finally Spills The Tea About His Breakup With Angela Rye

He says they're still friends.

Published 6 days ago

When we learned that conscious rapper Common and political activist Angela Rye started dating back in the summer of 2017, we instantly thought #CoupleGoals!

So you can imagine how heartbroken we were when we heard the pair had split back in March.

While their breakup surely wasn’t a secret, because the duo hadn’t walked Oscar’s red carpet together, Angela wasted no time opening up about their separation to Page Six

“We have and will always be friends,” Rye told Page Six TV. “He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living.”

It’s true, the 46-year-old is known for continuing to remain good friends with his past lovers. When ESSENCE spoke with the Oscar Award-winning rapper, he didn’t let a negative word slip his lips. 

“First of all, I learned that she’s just an amazing, incredible woman,” the Hunter Killer star shared.

“It’s also a process, and a journey to get to understanding how to be full in a relationship, and be a full and complete person as much as possible,” he continued, adding that it was “fun to have a partner who you can really enjoy and can be real friends [with].”

We’re definitely here for friendly exes, although it has us wondering, is it really possible to be friends with your ex?

Written by Tweety Elitou

