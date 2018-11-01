Common Finally Spills The Tea About His Breakup With Angela Rye

When we learned that conscious rapper Common and political activist Angela Rye started dating back in the summer of 2017, we instantly thought #CoupleGoals!

So you can imagine how heartbroken we were when we heard the pair had split back in March.

While their breakup surely wasn’t a secret, because the duo hadn’t walked Oscar’s red carpet together, Angela wasted no time opening up about their separation to Page Six.

“We have and will always be friends,” Rye told Page Six TV. “He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living.”