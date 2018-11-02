This Talented Artist Slayed TF Out Of This 3D Cardi B "Money" Painting

It took a whopping five days and 53 hours to create!

Published 5 days ago

ICYMI: When Cardi B dropped the cover of her new album, Money, last month, fans practically lost their minds! 

(Photo: Atlantic Recording Corporation/Warner Music Group Company)

Adorned in over $13K of gold custom-made accessories, the 25-year-old rapper posed in the nude for her single's visual, which not only had fans singing her praises, she also inspired an artist to recreate her look.

Visual artist, Joan Chéri was one artist that took the image to a whole other level that was absolutely stunning.  

See for yourself the bomb AF artwork that Joan created in honor of Cardi's golden slay that took a whopping five days and 53 hours to create.

Using a 6' x 36" canvas, the stunning, detailed 3D image featuring 116 gold chains, 131 pearls, a million Swarovski crystals, and a pound of glitter took a shocking six trips to the art supply store to complete.

The result: a masterpiece. 

What we love most about this artwork is the fact that the artist even took the time to make the Laurel DeWitt chain hat ($6,500) and made-to-order Christian Cowan watch gloves ($5,000) look realistic.

Captioning the Instagram post: "Thank you @iamcardib for being such an inspiration to so many of us, by remaining true to yourself while chasing your dreams," we already know the artist drew her inspiration from Cardi's choices to make money moves!

TBH: We wouldn't be surprised if Cardi requests to have this masterpiece placed above her fireplace! It's amazing!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Atlantic Recording Corporation/Warner Music Group Company)

