This Talented Artist Slayed TF Out Of This 3D Cardi B "Money" Painting

ICYMI: When Cardi B dropped the cover of her new album, Money , last month, fans practically lost their minds!

Adorned in over $13K of gold custom-made accessories, the 25-year-old rapper posed in the nude for her single's visual, which not only had fans singing her praises, she also inspired an artist to recreate her look.

Visual artist, Joan Chéri was one artist that took the image to a whole other level that was absolutely stunning.

See for yourself the bomb AF artwork that Joan created in honor of Cardi's golden slay that took a whopping five days and 53 hours to create.