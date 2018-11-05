WATCH!: Diddy Pulled A Will Smith And Took Extreme Measures To Celebrate 49th Birthday

From taking time for self-love to soaring through the California sky, Sean “Diddy” Combs kicked off his 49th birthday over the weekend living his best life! On Saturday, the patriarch of Bad Boy Records began his celebration by treating himself to a luxe facial massage captioning the video: “I LOVE YOU PUFF ❤️! Self-LOVE.”

On Sunday, Diddy decided that he would take a leap of faith (literally) and jump from a plane with the goal of landing in the backyard of the Playboy Mansion. As he suited up for his big jump, Diddy took to the 'gram to share his thoughts about his upcoming adventure while also encouraging his 12.1 million Instagram followers to get out and vote on Tuesday.

FYI: According to Diddy, he planned to do this before Will Smith decided to broadcast himself bungee jumping out of a helicopter for his 50th birthday back in September, stating he didn't want Will to think he was “biting.” “I wanted to do this before I saw Will Smith jump out a plane, but he definitely gave me some inspiration after seeing him jump out,” Combs admits. “But mine was already scheduled.” In the next video, the birthday boy can be seen floating through the air before landing exactly where he planned—in the backyard of the Playboy Mansion. Talk about extreme goals!

“Just close your eyes and jump!!! NO FEAR!!!” he captioned the video before adding, “Thank you to my family for all the support. BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!” Wow, we're quite curious to see what he does next year!

