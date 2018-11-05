Floyd Mayweather Just Built A New Mansion With A 'Grand Theft Auto'-Inspired Garage

Plus, a whopping 17 bathrooms!

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is living at super luxe life, and he's taking to Instagram to present the receipts. 

Flaunting his newly built mansion, the famed boxer shared with is 22.1 million followers a sneak peek of the luxuries fighting has afforded him: a palace featuring 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, three kitchens, multiple guest houses, a 20-car underground garage, and a massive courtyard. 

See for yourself his courtyard that seems to be never ending with multiple balconies, a large fountain, plenty of lounging and amazing design features.

My new home, I’m truly blessed.

TAKE ANOTHER LOOK WITH A DIFFERENT ANGLE:
My new home, I’m truly blessed.

Keep scrolling to see the 41-year-old's Grand Theft Auto-inspired garage the size of a mini mall.

Talk about perks! 

With these kinds of design perks on just the outside of the home, we are sure the inside is stunning. Now that's living your best life! 

