Floyd Mayweather Just Built A New Mansion With A 'Grand Theft Auto'-Inspired Garage

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is living at super luxe life, and he's taking to Instagram to present the receipts.

Flaunting his newly built mansion, the famed boxer shared with is 22.1 million followers a sneak peek of the luxuries fighting has afforded him: a palace featuring 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, three kitchens, multiple guest houses, a 20-car underground garage, and a massive courtyard.