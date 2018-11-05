Future & Joi Chavis Throw Their Baby Shower The Same Weekend As Lyrica & A1

Future & Joi Chavis Throw Their Baby Shower The Same Weekend As Lyrica & A1

It's a baby shower showdown!

Published Yesterday

This weekend was about celebrating bundles of joy because expectant parents Future and Joi Chavis AND Lyrica Anderson and A1 threw baby showers. After only speculation around Future being the father to the professional dancer’s unborn baby, the rapper popped up at the baby shower taking on his dad-to-be duties alongside Joi.

It seems like the shower doubled as a gender reveal, and it seems that Future will be adding another boy to his growing brood. On social media, he’s seemingly gotten back together with one of his kids' mothers, Brittni Mealy which has made the whole thing kind of awkward for the three.  ICYMI, Joi also shares a daughter with Bow Wow.

In Love and Hip Hop land, Lyrica threw an affair fit to celebrate her prince on the way with hubby A1 and some of their LHHATL castmates. Co-stars Ray J and Princess Love (and baby Melody Norwood) were in attendance and got the parents-to-be a Ferrari car seat for the baby. Bad Girl’s Club alum Natalie Nunn was also on hand for her good friend Lyrica. Cute, no?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wire Image, Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC