Future & Joi Chavis Throw Their Baby Shower The Same Weekend As Lyrica & A1

This weekend was about celebrating bundles of joy because expectant parents Future and Joi Chavis AND Lyrica Anderson and A1 threw baby showers. After only speculation around Future being the father to the professional dancer’s unborn baby, the rapper popped up at the baby shower taking on his dad-to-be duties alongside Joi.

It seems like the shower doubled as a gender reveal, and it seems that Future will be adding another boy to his growing brood. On social media, he’s seemingly gotten back together with one of his kids' mothers, Brittni Mealy which has made the whole thing kind of awkward for the three. ICYMI, Joi also shares a daughter with Bow Wow.