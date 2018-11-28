This Actress Says She Hopes Cardi B And Other Celebs 'Sh*t Their Pants' For Selling Teatoxes

Just when you thought the detox tea beef between actress Jameela Jamil and rapper Cardi B was flushed down the toilet, this happens.

If celebs and influencers were actually honest with us about some of these diet/detox products... pic.twitter.com/OQsJobGOQN

Utterly confused and a little grossed out? Let us tell you the story.

It all started when The Good Place actress wrote a post exposing celebrities who promise their fans a flat tummy if they use a brand of highly socialized detox teas otherwise known as teatoxes—yeah, we know you've seen it on your fave celeb's page!

Sick of seeing them on her timeline, on Tuesday (Nov. 24), Jameela vented on Twitter along with a screenshot of Cardi's promo:

“They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense ‘detox’ tea. GOD, I hope all these celebrities all s**t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do,” before adding, “Not that they actually take this s**t. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY.”