Idris Elba's Super Romantic Anniversary Celebration With His Fiancée Could Rival 'The Notebook'

Idris Elba may be PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2018, but he still know’s how to sweep a lady off of her feet—quite literally. The star and his model fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre, celebrated their anniversary yesterday (Nov. 28) in the most low-key romantic way. With dinner, dessert and dancing in their living room. Sabrina shared the loving moment on her Instagram.
“When you bring home the DJ 😂… I love you baby ❤️,” Sabrina captioned the sweet video.
Idris danced with his lady to Tony! Toni! Toné!’s 1993 song “Anniversary” at their apartment. And the actor had a sweet surprise up his sleeve—a cake that read, “Happy Anniversary.”
The couple met while the actor was filming the 2017 film The Mountain Between Us. His proposal back in February went viral after the screening of his film Yardie. Idris told PEOPLE that it “was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever.”
“But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me,” he said.
“It was a little spontaneous if I’m honest,” he shared. “I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I’m doing it right now, here, today.”
So what special surprises does he have lined up for the wedding? Only one that he’d share: “I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, c’mon!”
