Idris Elba's Super Romantic Anniversary Celebration With His Fiancée Could Rival 'The Notebook'

Idris Elba may be PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2018, but he still know’s how to sweep a lady off of her feet—quite literally. The star and his model fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre, celebrated their anniversary yesterday (Nov. 28) in the most low-key romantic way. With dinner, dessert and dancing in their living room. Sabrina shared the loving moment on her Instagram.

“When you bring home the DJ 😂… I love you baby ❤️,” Sabrina captioned the sweet video.

Idris danced with his lady to Tony! Toni! Toné!’s 1993 song “Anniversary” at their apartment. And the actor had a sweet surprise up his sleeve—a cake that read, “Happy Anniversary.”