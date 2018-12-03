The Wests Turn Their Hidden Hills Home Into Tarzan's Jungle For Saint's 3rd Birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby boy, Saint West, who turns 3 years old on December 5, rang in his birthday early for a joint bash with cousin Reign Disick for the second year in a row. The cousins, who were both born in December (Reign turns 4 years old on December 14), opted for a Tarzan-themed party over the weekend after last year’s Monster Inc. celebration was a hit.

“So the boy’s are obsessed with Tarzan. And we have Tarzan-themed birthday party and a jungle in my house,” the KKW Beauty mogul said on her Instagram while showing off the elaborate jungle set-up in her home.

They might not have booked a venue, but the Wests went all out with the theme throughout their entire pad. They didn’t stop there either, DadYe created a very limited edition set of “merch shirts” for the boys.

“Today is Saint and Reign’s birthday party and we have merch shirts for them,” Kim shared as she showed off the apparel, which was a collaboration “by Cactus and Yeezy.”

Off course Saint and Reign’s big sisters, North West and Penelope Disick, who usually share birthday parties, too, were there to get their party on. North wore jungle green ‘fit for the occasion. And more of the growing Kardashian-Jenner-West-Disick brood were there too.

See all the fabulous jungle fun that included multiple cakes and exclusive merch below: