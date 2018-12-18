WATCH!: Papoose Pimped Out A Brand New Escalade For Remy Ma As Her Push Present

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 21: Remy Ma (L) and Papoose attend the Hip Hop Against Domestic Violence event on October 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

It even has a cooler for breast milk!

Remy Ma and Papoose just welcomed their baby girl into the world! So, in true Papoose fashion, he had to show his girl love and appreciation the best way he knows how: showering Remy with lavish gifts and lots of love!

The Mackies are the definition of #couplegoals, #familygoals and, basically, everything #goals. After experiencing a tough labor, Remy Ma and Papoose welcomed “The Golden Child” to the Mackie family.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Michael Strahan asked Papoose what he would be gifting Remy for her push present. Papoose said that, “It’s all gonna go to the golden child.” Remy was not having that and replied, “What? I just told you last night I wanted a new truck. What are you talkin’ ‘bout?” Well, Remy asked — and Papoose definitely delivered.

Now that’s how you do a push present! Not only was this pimped out 2019 Escalade Platinum gifted to Remy on her original due date, but Papoose also bought it to commemorate the day they finally had their wedding three years ago.

What was Remy’s favorite part of the gift? The cooler right in the front for her to store her breast milk. On her Instagram post, Remy said, “Sidebar: I’m really hyped about the cooler to store the baby’s milk though. This breastfeeding thing is SERIOUS.”

There’s nothing purer than celebrities showing off their Black love, and the Mackies sure know how to do that. We can’t wait to see how Papoose showers his little girl with all the love he gives to his wife and family!

 

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for my “Push Present” Husband @papoosepapoose 🥰🥰🥰 I’ve been so happy with the baby that I forgot all about such materialistic things.🤷🏽‍♀️We been married for 10 years but today is the day we FINALLY had our wedding. Such a special day that we have to acknowledge it🥰 (3 years ago)- we call it our “TV Wedding Anniversary” 😏 BUT Now it’s an even MORE special day; it was originally my Due Date, however, after getting induced on Friday & having to stay in the hospital an extra day due to complications, today we got to FINALLY bring home “The Golden Child” ( the name is sticking- they calling her “GC”🤦🏽‍♀️...will reveal her REAL beautiful name with maternity pics soon though) I’m truly blessed🙏🏽 Sidebar: I’m really hyped about the cooler to store the baby’s milk though 😂 This breastfeeding thing is SERIOUS 😬#BlackLove #MeetTheMackies #RemyMa #RemAndPap #TheGoldenChild

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

