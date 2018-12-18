WATCH!: Papoose Pimped Out A Brand New Escalade For Remy Ma As Her Push Present

Remy Ma and Papoose just welcomed their baby girl into the world! So, in true Papoose fashion, he had to show his girl love and appreciation the best way he knows how: showering Remy with lavish gifts and lots of love!

The Mackies are the definition of #couplegoals, #familygoals and, basically, everything #goals. After experiencing a tough labor, Remy Ma and Papoose welcomed “The Golden Child” to the Mackie family.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Michael Strahan asked Papoose what he would be gifting Remy for her push present. Papoose said that, “It’s all gonna go to the golden child.” Remy was not having that and replied, “What? I just told you last night I wanted a new truck. What are you talkin’ ‘bout?” Well, Remy asked — and Papoose definitely delivered.