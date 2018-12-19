Kylie Jenner Ties With JAY Z For Fifth Place On Forbes' Wealthiest Celebrities List

Billion dollar baby? Kylie Jenner is well on her way to becoming "the youngest self-made billionaire," especially after the 21-year-old made her first-ever appearance on Forbes' Wealthiest Celebrities in America list. Not only did she land a top spot on the list, she shares it with Jay Z. Both landed at No. 5 with a net worth of $900 million.

Hov’s net worth grew by $90 million over the last year mostly due to big business deals with Armand de Brignac champagne, D'Ussé cognac, and more, not to mention as well as his stakes in Roc Nation and Tidal. But Jay’s been in the game for a serious minute, so how did Kylie catch up?

Well besides, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and big endorsements deals, Kylie Cosmetics is where the big bucks are. She tells Forbes this:

"Social media is an amazing platform," Jenner told Forbes. "I have such easy access to my fans and my customers."

Jay, you need to step your social media game up!