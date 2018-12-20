Travis Scott Shows Off Fresh Blowout While Talking 'Fire' Proposal Plans For Kylie Jenner

Rumors of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner being married have been swirling around on the internet for a while now, especially after Travis slipped up while on stage and referred to Kylie as his “wife.” Recently, during an interview with Rolling Stone, the 26-year-old rapper opened up about his love affair with the mother of his child and revealed that he’s close to proposing to 21-year-old girlfriend. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” Travis told the magazine.

(Photo: Dana Scruggs/Rolling Stone)















He even chatted about the moment he realized that he needed Kylie in his life. “We was just two kids, f*cking around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

Singing his woman’s praises, Travis said, “People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is,” he asserted to the magazine. “They have assumptions, bullsh*t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro.” According to the rapper, the youngest Jenner is really cool. “I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this s—t. She’s the coolest mother*cker of all time,” he concluded. ICYMI: The duo welcomed in their daughter, Stormi, back in February, and it only made their relationship stronger. “We felt like, ‘This is something special.’ And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy.”

Admitting that he initially wanted a son, Travis admits Stormi made his life amazing! “At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son,’ ” he shared with Rolling Stone. “When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’ And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.’” It sounds to us like real love. We can’t wait for the wedding that we’re sure will be quite (a broadcasted) extravaganza. Side note: Not only is this the first we've seen of Travis’ blowout, but it's the first Rolling Stone cover shot by a Black photographer! Shout out to Dana Scruggs, who got the honor. Watch a behind-the-scenes clip of his shoot for Rolling Stone below, and read more of his interview here.

Written by BET Staff