Gabrielle Union Posted A Picture Of Daughter Kaavia James That Is Melting Hearts Across The Internet

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Gabrielle Union attends PORTER's Incredible Women Gala 2018 at Ebell of Los Angeles on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Gabrielle Union Posted A Picture Of Daughter Kaavia James That Is Melting Hearts Across The Internet

Apparently, she's at the chubby stage.

Published 3 days ago

Gabrielle Union gave birth to her and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James last month, and since, we’ve gotten to see some pics of the newborn.

That’s starting to increase more recently though. Aside from Kaavia already having her own Instagram account (which has already accumulated over 365,000 followers), Gabby has been also posting some of her favorite flicks of her special girl.

Just a few hours ago, Union shared arguably the most adorable pictures of Kaavia yet. Draped in a baby Ghanaian Kente, the little one appears to be getting bigger, or as Gabrielle Union described, chunkier.

“Obsessed. Chubby baby legs man...HEAVEN @kaaviajames,” she captioned the post containing two photos.

We’re gushing with awe right now. So glad to see she’s healthy and growing!

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style