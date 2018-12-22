Gabrielle Union Posted A Picture Of Daughter Kaavia James That Is Melting Hearts Across The Internet

21-Year-Old Lori Harvey & 34-Year-Old Trey Songz Stayed Boo'd Up In The Club This Christmas
Gabrielle Union gave birth to her and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James last month, and since, we’ve gotten to see some pics of the newborn.
That’s starting to increase more recently though. Aside from Kaavia already having her own Instagram account (which has already accumulated over 365,000 followers), Gabby has been also posting some of her favorite flicks of her special girl.
Just a few hours ago, Union shared arguably the most adorable pictures of Kaavia yet. Draped in a baby Ghanaian Kente, the little one appears to be getting bigger, or as Gabrielle Union described, chunkier.
“Obsessed. Chubby baby legs man...HEAVEN @kaaviajames,” she captioned the post containing two photos.
We’re gushing with awe right now. So glad to see she’s healthy and growing!
