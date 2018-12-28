Beyoncé And Jay-Z Took The Whole Fam To Prospect Park Christmas Eve To Unveil A Super Sweet Gift

ICYMI: Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated Christmas Eve in his hometown of Brooklyn, NY, and the reason will have your heart melting.

Enjoying the holidays with close family, the Carters were photographed in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park along with their children, Blue Ivy and 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir, along with Jay’s mother, Gloria, and his grandmother Hattie White.

In the photos the family can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they showcase a very special gift — an engraved bench that sits in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park in dedication to Jay’s 93-year-old grandmother.

The dedicated inscription reads, “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago. With love and admiration to our root, Hattie White.”

Click HERE to see photos of the family and the personalizing park bench.

Are we the only ones teary-eyed? How sweet! The bond between Jay-Z and his grandmother is obviously unbreakable!