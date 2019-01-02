Drake Threw A Champagne Drippin' New Year's Eve Bash To Remember

Tekashi69 Gets A Jail Visit And A Handful Of Booty From His Ride Or Die
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Bringing in the New Year with style, Drake hosted a luxe bash in promotion for his new champagne, Mod Sélection, and the celebrity invite list was extensive!
Hosting the party at Delilah in LA, celebrity attendees included Chris Brown, Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Q-Tip, Idris Elba, LeBron James, Winnie Harlow and more.
Here's where it gets juicy: Although Drake has had an ongoing feud with Kanye West, Yeezy's sisters-in-law Kylie and Kendall Jenner with her date Ben Simmons were also reportedly spotted at the West Hollywood venue. Did we mention that Ben's ex, Tinashe, was also at the party? Well, she was, and so Chris Brown, who snapped it up with Drake for the cameras.
New Year’s resolution? Possibly.
The black-tie party, dubbed "The Mod Selection Champagne New Year's Party,” was packed to the rafters with fashion-forward attendees as the Champagne Papi, dressed to the nines, in a plaid jacket kept the festivities lit.
Talk about making it a New Year's party to remember!
(Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS