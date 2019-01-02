Drake Threw A Champagne Drippin' New Year's Eve Bash To Remember

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Drake and Q-Tip attend The Mod SÃ¨lection Champagne New Years Party Hosted By Drake And John Terzian at Delilah on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group)

What's a champagne party without its Champagne Papi?

Published 6 days ago

Bringing in the New Year with style, Drake hosted a luxe bash in promotion for his new champagne, Mod Sélection, and the celebrity invite list was extensive! 

Hosting the party at Delilah in LA, celebrity attendees included Chris Brown, Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Q-Tip,  Idris ElbaLeBron James, Winnie Harlow and more.

Here's where it gets juicy: Although Drake has had an ongoing feud with Kanye West, Yeezy's sisters-in-law Kylie and Kendall Jenner with her date Ben Simmons were also reportedly spotted at the West Hollywood venue. Did we mention that Ben's ex, Tinashe, was also at the party? Well, she was, and so Chris Brown, who snapped it up with Drake for the cameras.

New Year’s resolution? Possibly.

The black-tie party, dubbed "The Mod Selection Champagne New Year's Party,” was packed to the rafters with fashion-forward attendees as the Champagne Papi, dressed to the nines, in a plaid jacket kept the festivities lit. 

Talk about making it a New Year's party to remember!

Written by BET Staff

