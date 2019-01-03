60-Year-Old Madonna Debuts A Brand New Booty That Has Us All Doing A Double-Take

Madonna brought a little something extra into the new year, and it's definitely not a resolution.

#Madonna shows off curvy backside at Stone Wall Inn where she delivered a surprise performance of “Like A Prayer” during New Year’s Eve. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Z4Hjmyy4TP

On New Year’s Eve, the 60-year-old singer gave a surprise performance at NYC’s iconic gay bar, Stonewall Inn, and let's just say she has something extra for the fans to get used to.

See Madonna’s brand new booty that she undeniably debuted while performing with her 13-year-old son, David Banda.