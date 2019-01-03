60-Year-Old Madonna Debuts A Brand New Booty That Has Us All Doing A Double-Take

(Exclusive Coverage) at Brooklyn Museum on January 19, 2017 in New York City.

60-Year-Old Madonna Debuts A Brand New Booty That Has Us All Doing A Double-Take

Natural cake, or nah?

Published 5 days ago

Madonna brought a little something extra into the new year, and it's definitely not a resolution. 

On New Year’s Eve, the 60-year-old singer gave a surprise performance at NYC’s iconic gay bar, Stonewall Inn, and let's just say she has something extra for the fans to get used to. 

See Madonna’s brand new booty that she undeniably debuted while performing with her 13-year-old son, David Banda.

Fans wasted no time and quickly jumped on social media to voice their suspicions that the “Material Girl” received butt enhancements.

While we are not sure if the "Like a Prayer" singer got butt injections (like many fans suspect), we are positive she wasn't giving us Kim Kardashian vibes back in 2016 at the MET Gala. 

attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.
(Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

So, BET fam, does Madonna deserve a position in our lineup of celebrities' best booty shots? 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Brooklyn Museum)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style