60-Year-Old Madonna Debuts A Brand New Booty That Has Us All Doing A Double-Take

Tekashi69 Gets A Jail Visit And A Handful Of Booty From His Ride Or Die
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Madonna brought a little something extra into the new year, and it's definitely not a resolution.
On New Year’s Eve, the 60-year-old singer gave a surprise performance at NYC’s iconic gay bar, Stonewall Inn, and let's just say she has something extra for the fans to get used to.
See Madonna’s brand new booty that she undeniably debuted while performing with her 13-year-old son, David Banda.
Fans wasted no time and quickly jumped on social media to voice their suspicions that the “Material Girl” received butt enhancements.
While we are not sure if the "Like a Prayer" singer got butt injections (like many fans suspect), we are positive she wasn't giving us Kim Kardashian vibes back in 2016 at the MET Gala.
So, BET fam, does Madonna deserve a position in our lineup of celebrities' best booty shots?
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Brooklyn Museum)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS