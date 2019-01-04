The 'Bird Box' Home Has Become A Hot New Tourist Attraction As Folks Participate In #TheBirdBoxChallenge

Since its debut in December, the movie Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, has become the talk of social media for many reasons.

Streaming site Netflix boasted of the release of the thriller’s 45 million streams in seven days, which made it a record-breaking success for the number-one streaming service, according to Tomsguide.com.

Women went wild when they were introduced to Sandra Bullock’s love interest, Trevante Rhodes, who also starred in Moonlight. The 28-year-old caused quite the stir on social media making him everyone's new favorite #MCM.

You know you have a hit on your hands when the hilarious memes begin to pour in on Twitter: