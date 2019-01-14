Chrissy Teigen Threw Her Husband John Legend A 'Casino Royale' Themed 40th Birthday Bash

On Saturday (Jan. 12), Chrissy Teigen went all out to throw her husband, John Legend, a James Bond-themed 40th birthday bash. And judging by the celebs going off on social media with posts from the party, the event hit the bullseye when it comes to a successful lit-uation.

The party took place two weeks after John’s real birthday (Dec. 28), but that didn't seem to put a dent in the turn up. He was seen having a grand time dancing with close friends and family, including his 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

Some of the celebrity attendees at the 007 extravaganza included Angela Bassett, Yvonne Orji, Miguel and wife Nazanin Mandi, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Sticking to the “Casino Royale” game night appeal, photos were professionally taken under fancy chandeliers and a red velvet curtain backdrop complete with a casino table, money and plenty of poker chips. Of course the Wests came through with the drip. Kim especially, giving us lots of bawdyyy in a sexy see-through lace bodysuit by Alexander Wang.

The hostess with the mostess, Chrissy, looked her best, too! The 33-year-old was sure to show off her gold strapless Cristina Ottaviano dress, which she accompanied with Amwaj diamonds for the 'gram.

Excited to party with their daddy, earlier in the day the couple’s 8-month-old son, Miles, was photographed picking the perfect suit while Luna looked too adorable in a princess-style dress.

After partying the night away, the couple headed to the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday—but it wasn’t without struggle after trying to recovering from Saturday’s festivities.

why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John’s party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2019

Legendary, no?!

Written by Tweety Elitou