WATCH! Meghan Markle Is Called ‘Fat Lady’ By A Stranger And Responds Like A Boss

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made her rounds yesterday (Jan. 16) visiting an animal rescue organization and meeting with the volunteers who keep it running smoothly.

While greeting one of a few women in attendance, she acknowledged the Duchess telling her she's a lovely lady and giving her many blessings before commenting on her growing belly by simply stating, “You’re a fat lady!”

Luckily, the Duchess has class and a good sense of humor, because she laughed it off and responded, “I’ll take it!”

A royal correspondent that was present caught the moment on video.

Check it out below: