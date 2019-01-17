WATCH! Meghan Markle Is Called ‘Fat Lady’ By A Stranger And Responds Like A Boss

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

WATCH! Meghan Markle Is Called ‘Fat Lady’ By A Stranger And Responds Like A Boss

"You're a fat lady!"

Published Yesterday

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made her rounds yesterday (Jan. 16) visiting an animal rescue organization and meeting with the volunteers who keep it running smoothly.

While greeting one of a few women in attendance, she acknowledged the Duchess telling her she's a lovely lady and giving her many blessings before commenting on her growing belly by simply stating, “You’re a fat lady!”

Luckily, the Duchess has class and a good sense of humor, because she laughed it off and responded, “I’ll take it!”  

A royal correspondent that was present caught the moment on video.

Check it out below:

Do you think the woman was trying to be offensive? The Duchess isn't due to give birth to her and Prince Harry’s first child until late April, so we're sure her bump will only grow till then, because, well, she's having a baby.

In our opinion, Meghan is SLAYING pregnancy. Just take a peek at all the maternity looks she's been serving us!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC